Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who dissembled an electric meter on private property.

According to officials, the man was caught on surveillance camera, trespassing onto private property in the 3800 block of Steam Mill Road, dissembling an electric meter and service panel.

Police say several similar incidents have been reported in the area and they could be related.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-570-9644.

