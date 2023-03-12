Columbus police searching for missing 59-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 59-year-old man.

Officials say Stanley Tarver is six feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. Tarver has brown eyes and black hair and a large mole on the left side of his face.

If you have any information on Stanley’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

