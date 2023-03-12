Family, friends host balloon release to honor hit-and-run victim’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends of Robert Carter gathered this weekend to honor his life. Carter was killed in a hit and run incident early Thursday morning.

Columbus police say the hit-and-run happened between 3:30 - 4:30 AM on March 9.

The family gathered near the southbound exit ramp on Macon Road and I-185 where Robert Carter, or “Spud” as many people called him, was killed.

This has been classified as a hit-and-run as no one stopped and admitted to hitting Carter. The victim’s wife, sister, mother and a host of loved ones released blue balloons in “Spud’s” honor.

“We’re taking it day by day, my brother he actually died exactly 11 weeks after my dad. We just buried my dad in December, so it is a shocker,” said Shenita Carter. “We still trying to grieve him and then of course my brother now. so we’re just trying to take it day by day.”

The family tells us Carter’s birthday was on March 2. He had just turned 34 years old. Carter leaves behind several loved ones. They tell us they’re searching for answers and want justice to be served.

