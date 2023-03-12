Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family, friends host balloon release to honor hit-and-run victim’s life

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends of Robert Carter gathered this weekend to honor his life. Carter was killed in a hit and run incident early Thursday morning.

Columbus police say the hit-and-run happened between 3:30 - 4:30 AM on March 9.

The family gathered near the southbound exit ramp on Macon Road and I-185 where Robert Carter, or “Spud” as many people called him, was killed.

This has been classified as a hit-and-run as no one stopped and admitted to hitting Carter. The victim’s wife, sister, mother and a host of loved ones released blue balloons in “Spud’s” honor.

“We’re taking it day by day, my brother he actually died exactly 11 weeks after my dad. We just buried my dad in December, so it is a shocker,” said Shenita Carter. “We still trying to grieve him and then of course my brother now. so we’re just trying to take it day by day.”

The family tells us Carter’s birthday was on March 2. He had just turned 34 years old. Carter leaves behind several loved ones. They tell us they’re searching for answers and want justice to be served.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
Columbus’s St. Anne-Pacelli parents speak about recent video of student using racial slurs
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday
Strong-to-severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Police presence on Sheridan Ave. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Sheridan Avenue in Columbus
United Way’s Women United hosts 11th annual Power of the Purse lunch
United Way’s Women United hosts 11th annual Power of the Purse lunch
United Way’s Women United hosts 11th annual Power of the Purse lunch
United Way’s Women United hosts 11th annual Power of the Purse lunch
Columbus police searching for missing 59-year-old man
Columbus police searching for missing 59-year-old man