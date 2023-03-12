Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for crimes in South Carolina is now in custody after authorities found him in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Darrin Mack was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Authorities believe Mack is responsible for robbing multiple Dollar General stores and a Pizza Hut in Greenville County, South Carolina. Mack is currently on federal probation for robbing a bank in Florida, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed an arrest warrant and found Mack hiding in an attic of a home. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

