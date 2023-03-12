United Way’s Women United hosts 11th annual Power of the Purse lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of women came together for the United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon.

More than 300 women, and a few men, attended the event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Saturday, March 11.

This event is all about women helping women - celebrating and supporting females of all ages across the Chattahoochee Valley. The luncheon featured a panel answering questions submitted by women, hearing answers from Linda Demmler, Dionee Rosser-Mims, Tati McDonald, and our very own Barbara Gauthier as the moderator.

Each year, the slogan of the event is “Wear One, Bring One” - referencing basic undergarment needs for women.

“A big need that they express to us at United Way is that they need under garments, these basics for women that women are coming into their programs. The undergarments make a huge impact and we’ve had an overwhleming response from the agencies in our area and our surrounding areas that are in need.”

More than 1,700 undergarments for women and young girls were donated. Women United also leads a scholarship program, plus a ‘Women Helping Women’ assistance fund.

