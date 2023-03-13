Business Break
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Lagrange teen Saturday

The Truitt and Swanson families, so many loved ones, and community leaders taking over the pavilion in South Bend Park celebrating the memory of the 16-year-old
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Truitt and Swanson families, so many loved ones, and community leaders took over the pavilion in Southbend park to honor the life of 16-year old, Nasir Truitt, Saturday.

Fireworks erupted, white balloons were released, and candles were lit in honor of Truitt.

Truitt was shot multiple times near the South Bend Skate Park, ultimately losing his life at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on March 4.

Officials say the incident happened after an argument between two groups at the skate park, which led to shots being fired.

Son of Erica Truitt and Landis Swanson, Nasir leaves behind 5 other siblings.

“I feel sad, mad, and angry,” says Skyler Swanson, Truitt’s 10-year-old brother.

“I’m just devastated that he is never coming back,” says Taniya Hardnett, Truitt’s oldest sister.

“He was kind and sweet and loveable. We always ride dirt bikes and go-karts. Our dream was to go to the NFL with each other. He was just loveable to me and I loved him,” says Skyler.

Several spoke on behalf of Truitt including his grandmother, his teacher, and city leaders. His grandmother shared fond stories with the crowd.

“He loved to eat, he loved life, and he lived it to the fullest,” says his grandmother.

“He always gave me 100% and when I tell you the growth that kid showed from sixth grade to tenth grade,” says one of Truitt’s teachers from ThINC. College & Career Academy.

Both of Truitt’s parents also sharing a few words at the vigil.

“I can’t get my son back, to do what I was doing with them, before he left,” says Erica Truitt, his mother.

“Only love will overcome evil, only love will be great,” says Landis Swanson, his father.

“He was joyful and he was great-ness,’ says Swanson, “and he is going to be even greater now.

Police arrested and charged 15-year-old Brandon Harrison, Jr. for the murder of Nasir Truitt March 5. Harrison was also charged with aggravated assault and is currently held with no bond.

