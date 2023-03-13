Family hosts consignment prom dress event for missions trip to Kosovo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of people from Fountain City Church in Columbus are embarking overseas in a few months for a mission trip - and one couple is hosting a consignment prom dress sale to help raise money!

The group of seven are each tasked with raising $2,000 for the trip. The goal is to spread the gospel to people in Kosovo, a county located in Southeast Europe. The goal of the consignment prom dress event is for people to donate gently used prom dresses.

The dress owners and event host will then determine a fair price, ranging from $25 to $100, and the dress owners can receive 75-percent of the profit or less.

Peytanne McQuinn says this event is close to her heart - as she hopes it not only helps her and her husband fund the trip but also gives young women nice dresses at a discounted price.

“Well, you know we really believe it’s important to invest and sow into the nations and spread the word of Jesus Christ. This is a great chance for people who don’t have plans to go overseas and be a missionary to invest in something so good,” said Peytanne McQuinn, fundraiser host. “It also kind of gives back locally. we are taking dresses that are very expensive and cutting them down to a fraction of the price. young ladies are able to go to prom, and won’t have to pay so much.”

McQuinn is accepting dresses until the events are held on Saturday, March 25, and on Saturday, April 22.

For information on how to get involved, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.