Georgia man arrested in Auburn on criminal mischief charge

Jamari Najee Johnson
Jamari Najee Johnson(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia man is behind bars following an arrest by Auburn police for a felony warrant from criminal mischief.

According to officials, Jamari Najee Johnson, 22, from Carrolton, Georgia, was arrested on March 7 from an incident on Feb. 26.

Authorities were called concerning reports of an individual causing damage to a business on Opelika Rd. Officers identified Johnson as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree criminal mischief.

After the arrest, Johnson was taken to the Lee County Jai and held on a $3,000 bond.

