Golden Donut to open second location this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Life in Midtown Columbus is about to become more ‘golden’ - and you ‘donut’ have to wait any longer.

Golden Donut is opening its second location in Midtown Columbus on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 AM.

The donut shop is taking over the iconic, former Burger King building located on 2033 Wynnton Road.

News Leader 9 spoke with Midtown, Inc.’s executive director and he tells us that he is excited that the donut shop chose the Wynnton Road corridor location.

“This matches so well with people going to work in the morning, but also matches well with the people in the character of our neighborhood,” said Julio Portillo Jr. “Sunday or Saturday mornings or any mornings when people want to get up for a cup of coffee or grab a donut. It’s just a great location for that business.”

News Leader 9 will have a crew on the scene bright and early Monday morning to bring you the very latest.

