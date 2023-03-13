Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Golden Donut to open second location this week

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Life in Midtown Columbus is about to become more ‘golden’ - and you ‘donut’ have to wait any longer.

Golden Donut is opening its second location in Midtown Columbus on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 AM.

The donut shop is taking over the iconic, former Burger King building located on 2033 Wynnton Road.

News Leader 9 spoke with Midtown, Inc.’s executive director and he tells us that he is excited that the donut shop chose the Wynnton Road corridor location.

“This matches so well with people going to work in the morning, but also matches well with the people in the character of our neighborhood,” said Julio Portillo Jr. “Sunday or Saturday mornings or any mornings when people want to get up for a cup of coffee or grab a donut. It’s just a great location for that business.”

News Leader 9 will have a crew on the scene bright and early Monday morning to bring you the very latest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
Columbus’s St. Anne-Pacelli parents speak about recent video of student using racial slurs
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday
Strong-to-severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

National Infantry Museum hosts ‘Iraq War: 20 Year Retrospective’ symposium
National Infantry Museum hosts ‘Iraq War: 20 Year Retrospective’ symposium
National Infantry Museum hosts ‘Iraq War: 20 Year Retrospective’ symposium
National Infantry Museum hosts ‘Iraq War: 20 Year Retrospective’ symposium
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198