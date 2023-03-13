Junior League of Columbus to host 11th annual Project Prom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Prom season is right around the corner and a local organization is making dress shopping a little easier juniors and seniors in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Junior League of Columbus is gearing up for Project Prom - an annual event where slightly used prom dresses are available to local junior and senior high school girls at no cost.

In addition to receiving the dress of their dreams, participants and their guests will also attend a presentation called “Girl Talk.” A panel of successful women will share messages focused on women empowerment and knowing yourself and your value for today’s teen.

Free prom dresses, jewelry, shoes, and handbags are available to all local high school juniors and seniors.

“This is an event where local high school juniors and seniors from around the Chattahoochee Valley can come and pick out a free prom dress and accessories,” said Tabatha Getz, Project Prom chair.

Project Prom will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on March 18, at the Rothschild Building, located at 500 11th Street in Columbus. Students are asked to bring a valid school ID. The event is first-come, first-served and lines form early.

Since the event’s inception in 2011, JLC has given away more than 800 dresses.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.