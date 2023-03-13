LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A major drug bust resulting in $461,000 worth of narcotics seized leaves a 41-year-old woman behind bars in Troup County.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on March 10, narcotics division investigators and Coweta Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit executed a drug search warrant at a LaGrange home on Merrill Drive.

During the search, authorities discovered about 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Subsequently, Latoya Zachery, the home resident, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

She is at the Troup County Jail with no bond.

