Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history in county

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party elected its first female chairman Saturday - making history in the county.

The Muscogee County GOP hosted a convention Saturday, March 11, electing the new slate of officers. She says the slate is 50-50, men and women. The top 3 elected are women. The new chairwoman, Carmen Rice, says this is timely - as it’s National Women’s History Month.

Rice tells us there are currently 58 members in the group - and coming up in June, the State of Georgia Republican Convention is coming to Columbus.

