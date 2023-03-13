Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history in county
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party elected its first female chairman Saturday - making history in the county.
The Muscogee County GOP hosted a convention Saturday, March 11, electing the new slate of officers. She says the slate is 50-50, men and women. The top 3 elected are women. The new chairwoman, Carmen Rice, says this is timely - as it’s National Women’s History Month.
Rice tells us there are currently 58 members in the group - and coming up in June, the State of Georgia Republican Convention is coming to Columbus.
