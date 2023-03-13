Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District holds ribbon cutting for new family resource center

By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District held a ribbon cutting for its new family resource center.

Previously, the district would host community resource events, such as school registration and resume writing classes at a library or other location.

Now, there is a designated space for parents, students, and staff to connect. Chief Student Services Officer, Dr. Angela Vickers-Ward, explain why a connection like this helps serve the Muscogee County School District family.

‘Their children are our ‘Why’ and that means they are our ‘Why’, so connecting to families and children with the school is going to make a difference in the success of our children,” said Dr. Vickers-Ward. “A lot of times, parents don’t necessarily want to go to the school and they want to go to a place that’s neutral ground and so with that being said we have a place for them.”

The resource center is located in the old Muscogee Elementary School at 3900 Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus.

