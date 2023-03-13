Business Break
Not Much Change the Next Few Days

Elise’s Forecast
Nice weather stays through Thursday.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We saw a nice, sunny, and brisk start to the work week today with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be COLD with temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 30s! Through tomorrow and Wednesday we will see essentially a repeat of these same afternoon and overnight conditions - even the winds will stick around through tomorrow afternoon. We do have a freeze watch in place for tomorrow night, so take care of those sensitive plants. By Thursday we start to make some progress warming up with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies will remain Thursday, but Friday the rain will make a return ahead of another strong cold front. This rain could be heavy at times, but we are not expecting anything severe as of right now. That front will rush through overnight, leaving us with a lovely and chilly weekend in its wake! Expecting highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies back in place. The next work week looks to start off just as nice, with a little rain back in place starting Tuesday.

