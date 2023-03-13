Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As many students are returning from Spring Break trips, others are leaving for theirs. March officially kicks off the Spring Break season, and officials in the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are again warning students of drugs, impaired driving, and underage drinking.

Everyone knows right from wrong, and they need to remember that even on Spring Break, laws and rules don’t change even when you’re under the influence. It was reported to us this past week 37 Auburn University students were arrested in the Okaloosa Island and Destin area for underage drinking. Officials don’t want that to be you.

The month of march is the beginning of Spring Break season, a weeklong vacation for students to forget about schoolwork and plan a trip with their friends…unfortunately during this time, it also leads to an increase in opioid usage and impaired driving.

“It be that one time you try it and…that’s it… too risky,” said ALEA Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recently kicked off its 3rd annual “Think smart before you start Spring Break” campaign, focusing on the dangers of opioids and impaired driving.

ALEA Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney said during the month of March, with it being Prom and Spring Break season…parents need to have that conversation with their children about the dangers of drugs and DUIs.

“Parents, they just have to have that uncomfortable conversation, you know…there is no need to be intimated or afraid to say it because you don’t want to not have that conversation and risk the possibility of would’ve, could’ve, should’ve,” said ALEA Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recently arresting 37 Auburn University students for underage drinking in the Okaloosa and Destin area… Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R Talamantez said the first full week of spring break went smoothly, with the occasional students testing the law… which includes underage drinking.

“Your fake ID is not fooling anybody… it’s a crime not only will we charge you will underage drinking, we will charge you with a fraudulent driver’s license,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R Talamantez.

Talamantez wants to tell all spring breakers to have fun… enjoy the beach and use their common sense. He says if it’s illegal where you’re from it’s illegal there, so don’t try it.

“Panama beach is not a place to test your limits specifically with overage drinking and committing crimes, so come here have fun but do it responsibly,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R Talamantez.

For a list of Spring Break ordinances for Panama City Beach, click here.

For Panama City Beach ordinance 1615, which will go into effect Friday, March 10th, click here.

For more information on a recent Panama City Beach press conference, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.