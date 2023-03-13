Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following an ATV crash in Lee County.

Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198 on March 11.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nikolas Milner, of Smiths Station. Milner was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Milner is being transported to Montgomery for a post mortem examination. Milner’s family has been notified.

The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.

