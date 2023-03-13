Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following an ATV crash in Lee County.

Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198 on March 11.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nikolas Milner, of Smiths Station. Milner was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Milner is being transported to Montgomery for a post mortem examination. Milner’s family has been notified.

The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
Traffic stop on stolen vehicle leads to drug bust by MCSO in Columbus
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
Columbus’s St. Anne-Pacelli parents speak about recent video of student using racial slurs
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday
Strong-to-severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway