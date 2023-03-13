Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Texas police K-9 dies from snake bite: ‘He will be missed’

Lenin served as the Baytown Police Department’s first explosive ordinance detection K-9 for...
Lenin served as the Baytown Police Department’s first explosive ordinance detection K-9 for seven months. He died after he was bitten by a snake during a training exercise.(Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas are mourning a K-9 officer who died after he was bitten by a venomous snake during a training exercise.

The Baytown Police Department said a K-9 officer named Lenin was pronounced dead Thursday after he was bitten by a venomous snake. The bite happened the day before his death during an on-duty training exercise.

Lenin’s handler, Officer Kinzie, rushed his K-9 partner to the veterinarian, but the K-9 ultimately died from the effects of the venom.

“He was one of our own as surely as any other officer in this agency is one of our own. For us, that means he was family, and he will be missed but never forgotten,” said Police Chief John Stringer in a statement.

Lenin served as the department’s first explosive ordinance detection K-9 for seven months. He was credited with “locating numerous firearms and shell casings during evidence searches,” according to his memorial page.

In February, police say the K-9 and his handler won multiple awards, including TOP Bomb Dog, while competing against 75 other K-9 teams during a training seminar in Alabama.

Lenin was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois-German shepherd mix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
Police presence on Sheridan Ave. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Sheridan Avenue in Columbus
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Standoff underway after 2 Mo. officers shot, 1 killed, authorities say
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Nyhiem Way, of Athens, Ga., poses for a portrait on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Athens. Changes...
US government ponders the meaning of race and ethnicity
Breezy with a drier stretch and a chilly stretch the next few days. Expect some frosty cold...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
LIVE: Biden speaks about banking