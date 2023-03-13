Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges

Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges
Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges(Source: Americus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department, along with two other agencies, arrested two men on multiple drug charges.

On March 11, at approximately 6 PM, Americus officers, Sumter County Deputies, and the US Marshall Service arrived to the 300 block of Howard Street to service a warrant.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies seized a large amount of marijuana, amphetamines, and prescription pills at the residence.

35-year-old Chasmon Deon Smith and 31-year-old Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, both of Americus, were charged with multiple counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both men are being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Police presence on Sheridan Ave. in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway on Sheridan Avenue in Columbus

Latest News

Family hosts consignment prom dress event for missions trip to Kosovo
Family hosts consignment prom dress event for missions trip to Kosovo
Family hosts consignment prom dress event for missions trip to Kosovo
Family hosts consignment prom dress event for missions trip to Kosovo
Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history in county
Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history in county
Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history in county
Muscogee Co. Republican Party elects first female chair, makes history county