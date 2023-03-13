Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department, along with two other agencies, arrested two men on multiple drug charges.

On March 11, at approximately 6 PM, Americus officers, Sumter County Deputies, and the US Marshall Service arrived to the 300 block of Howard Street to service a warrant.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies seized a large amount of marijuana, amphetamines, and prescription pills at the residence.

35-year-old Chasmon Deon Smith and 31-year-old Jeremy Rashad Fletcher, both of Americus, were charged with multiple counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both men are being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.