Alabama highway chase leds to wanted man arrested in Chambers County

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama highway chase leads to multiple law enforcement agencies arresting a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say Denardo Johnson was wanted in Montgomery for probation violation for robbery and attempted murder. He was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Chambers County.

According to the officials, a Lanett officer was on duty at the 79-mile marker on Interstate 85 when a blue Honda CRV sped past them on March 11. The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and sped up to over 100 miles per house as they approached Lee County.

When the chase got to Exit 68, Lee County deputies took over and were able to successfully set up and use spike strips at Exit 60, deflating Johnson’s front tires.

Johnson lost control of the vehicle, left the highway and tried to escape through the wood on foot. Lanett officers and Lee County deputies eventually found, arrested, and took the suspect to the Chambers County Jail.

Police say the offender’s vehicle was reported stolen from Atlanta with a stolen electric scooter. Additionally, Johnson was initially booked under John Doe after refusing to disclose his name.

FBI agents in Auburn later identified Johnson and his other aliases -- Orlando Britton Bowen and Devonte Scott.

