Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama highway chase leds to wanted man arrested in Chambers County

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama highway chase leads to multiple law enforcement agencies arresting a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say Denardo Johnson was wanted in Montgomery for probation violation for robbery and attempted murder. He was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Chambers County.

According to the officials, a Lanett officer was on duty at the 79-mile marker on Interstate 85 when a blue Honda CRV sped past them on March 11. The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and sped up to over 100 miles per house as they approached Lee County.

When the chase got to Exit 68, Lee County deputies took over and were able to successfully set up and use spike strips at Exit 60, deflating Johnson’s front tires.

Johnson lost control of the vehicle, left the highway and tried to escape through the wood on foot. Lanett officers and Lee County deputies eventually found, arrested, and took the suspect to the Chambers County Jail.

Police say the offender’s vehicle was reported stolen from Atlanta with a stolen electric scooter. Additionally, Johnson was initially booked under John Doe after refusing to disclose his name.

FBI agents in Auburn later identified Johnson and his other aliases -- Orlando Britton Bowen and Devonte Scott.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Latoya Zachery
LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

Latest News

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon presented his strategic plan for the department....
Columbus police chief presents strategic plan to council, community reacts
Muscogee Co. School Board discusses potential uniforms from Eddy Middle School
Muscogee Co. School Board discusses potential uniforms from Eddy Middle School
Columbus police warn residents about increase in mail theft
Columbus police warn residents about increase in mail theft
Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus
Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus