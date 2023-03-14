Business Break
Another Cold Night Tonight

Elise’s Forecast
Freeze warnings in place for most of the Valley tomorrow morning.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly afternoon will turn to another COLD night ahead with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s out the door tomorrow! Frost and Freeze warnings are in place for most of us, so cover those sensitive plants if you have any. I’d layer for the day however, because the afternoon will bring temps back in the mid and upper 60s and it may be warm in the sunshine. Pleasant, dry conditions stick around through Thursday with a little bit of a warm up each day through Friday. Have the rain gear ready for your St. Patty’s Day festivities, because Friday afternoon will bring widespread heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms. The rain will stick around through the overnight, but clear out by the time you head out the door Saturday for any weekend plans. The weekend will be chilly too! Highs in the mid and upper 50s both days, but plenty of sunshine to go around. The next work week will start off with the same below average temps, but gradually warm up starting next Wednesday. Another spot of rain in store Tuesday, but other than that the fabulous, dry days we have been seeing are what you can expect!

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Golden Donut to open second location this week
