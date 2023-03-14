Another Cold Night Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly afternoon will turn to another COLD night ahead with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s out the door tomorrow! Frost and Freeze warnings are in place for most of us, so cover those sensitive plants if you have any. I’d layer for the day however, because the afternoon will bring temps back in the mid and upper 60s and it may be warm in the sunshine. Pleasant, dry conditions stick around through Thursday with a little bit of a warm up each day through Friday. Have the rain gear ready for your St. Patty’s Day festivities, because Friday afternoon will bring widespread heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms. The rain will stick around through the overnight, but clear out by the time you head out the door Saturday for any weekend plans. The weekend will be chilly too! Highs in the mid and upper 50s both days, but plenty of sunshine to go around. The next work week will start off with the same below average temps, but gradually warm up starting next Wednesday. Another spot of rain in store Tuesday, but other than that the fabulous, dry days we have been seeing are what you can expect!

