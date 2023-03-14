Columbus police chief presents strategic plan to council, community reacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon presented his strategic plan for the department. Blackmon had 30 days to develop, and present a plan to the council.

The last time we saw the chief address the Columbus City Council was back on February 14 - where he was instructed by several council members to come up with a plan to fix 70 recommendations from an assessment presented by private company Jensen Hughes back in February. That assessment pointed to lack of leadership within the department, gang issues in the city, and lack of communication and transparency.

Today though the chief presented that plan to city council in a booklet.

The chief made his way to the podium - spending 30 minutes before the council, and presenting about 9 slides in his presentation - the chief also passed out a more detailed plan for the the council to review.

“I want it fixed now, as soon as we can do that,” said Judy Thomas.

“We ought to have a written plan on our desk with a presentation, no later than the 14th of March,” said councilmember John House.

With that 30 day request, the chief delivered - the chief went over seven specific areas:

Retention

Recruitment

The Bureau of Investigations

Technology and use of data

Leadership development

Career development

Community policing

In the area of retention, he wants to revise the current retirement plan to include more money for retirees.

“Our officers are seeking 20 years of service and to be able to receive 60 percent of the salary, or 25 years of service to be able to receive 70 percent of the salary or 30 years of service with 80 percent of the salary with no age requirements,” said Chief Blackmon.

In order to reach the standards outlined in his plan, Chief Blackmon is requesting additional funding from city council.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley says the city will be able to fund quarterly bonuses of $1,500 starting as soon as April.

“When it comes to public safety, we don’t have the choice of doing nothing (applause) - we propose to reinstate for the Columbus Police Department and 911 operators the $1,500 a quarter supplement that we recently discontinued when we implemented the pay plan,” said Hugley.

Several council members gave thanks to the chief for completing the task, giving a detailed plan, and answering their questions in response to the Jensen Hughes assessment.

The chief left a more detailed look at how to achieve the plan with councilors, and leaving the room with a standing ovation from supporters.

So what’s next? City council members will go over the plan and figure out ways to assist the police department based on the requests Chief Blackmon presented today.

And on the heels of that strategic plan presented by Chief Freddie Blackmon, people in the community did not hold back when it came to weighing in on the issues in front of council.

Another extremely emotional city council meeting with several people coming forward to express either their support or opposition with Chief Blackmon’s leadership and strategic plan. Once again, the mayor and city council were tight lipped about the issues and Chief Blackmon did not take any questions from the media.

Our Ashlee Williams asked Chief Blackmon, “Chief how are you feeling?” In return, both the chief and Deputy Chief Dent-Fitzpatrick both said no - and nodded their heads no.

An even more packed Columbus City Council chamber Tuesday than the last two meetings when Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon spoke with standing room only this time and with a crowd waiting outside.

Blackmon has had the top cop position since November 2021.

Several community members commented on the amount of time the chief had to develop this plan.

“I think he did a wonderful job. As for the time they gave him, to get that strategic plan together, he did a good job,” said Bruce Conage, Columbus resident. “He was very proactive with what he presented to council, so I think they will be very satisfied with what he presented today.”

“I think three years is long enough. He should have come in with a plan of action,” said Chris Harmon, Columbus resident. “We had a crime problem when he came in, and we’ve never heard of anything until it’s demanded of him to present some answers to this problems. It shouldn’t take three years.”

Marvin Broadwater Sr. announced he was disappointed about how Mayor Skip Henderson and city council members handled the February 14 meeting - explaining he attempted to contact several city council members about his concerns, and only got a response from one.

“Remind council members there are ways to address their concerns without publicly attacking any city leader... Only one responded, thank you Councilman House. That’s a failing grade. That’s an F,” said Marvin Broadwater Sr., Columbus resident.

“When you have people riding around and they feel like it’s ok to fire a gun into a city park, something’s got to happen. I’m tired of it, and I’m asking you guys to do something about it,” said Harmon. “I urge you all to make a hard decision. it’s time to rip the band aid off of this problem and get the leader in here.”

Many questions still remain concerning Chief Blackmon and the future of the Columbus Police Department.

