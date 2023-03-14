Business Break
Columbus police warn residents about increase in mail theft

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police warn residents to be careful with their mail.

Officers have seen increased checks stolen from the blue post office boxes, and suspects are using victims’ information to create fake checks with them.

The advice they are giving citizens is not to put checks in the mail for payment. Instead, officials suggest hand-delivering them or having payees come to you.

If possible, the best option is to consider going paperless.

