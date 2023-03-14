Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny

Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny
Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny(Source: Columbus GA Convention and Trade Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Easter is coming early to Columbus - and a special guest will make an appearance, too!

On March 18, hop on down to the Columbus Trade Center from 10 AM - 12 PM for cookies with the Easter Bunny. The event will have cookie decorating, face painting, crafts and real bunnies!

Key Moments in Time Photography will provide one electronic copy of an image after the event.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $15 for children!

To purchase tickets and for more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Latoya Zachery
LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

Latest News

This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the...
Phenix City mayor to host unity in prayer breakfast
Muscogee Co. School Board discusses potential uniforms from Eddy Middle School
.
Columbus police warn residents about increase in mail theft
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested