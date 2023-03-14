Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Easter is coming early to Columbus - and a special guest will make an appearance, too!

On March 18, hop on down to the Columbus Trade Center from 10 AM - 12 PM for cookies with the Easter Bunny. The event will have cookie decorating, face painting, crafts and real bunnies!

Key Moments in Time Photography will provide one electronic copy of an image after the event.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $15 for children!

To purchase tickets and for more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.