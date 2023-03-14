Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of an apartment building fire off of Armour Road in Columbus.

According to our crews, a building in Northwood Apartments is completely engulfed in flames - located in the 5000 block of Armour Road.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire and if there are any occupants in the apartments.

Stay with us as we continue to cover this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.