Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus
Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of an apartment building fire off of Armour Road in Columbus.

According to our crews, a building in Northwood Apartments is completely engulfed in flames - located in the 5000 block of Armour Road.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire and if there are any occupants in the apartments.

Stay with us as we continue to cover this developing story.

