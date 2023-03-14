Frost and freeze the next couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest air we’ve had in three and a half weeks has arrived and is here to stay the next few days. A short-lived warm up is coming toward the end of the week.

We woke up to temperatures in the 30s on this Tuesday morning with wind chills in the 20s at times. That wind saved most of us from seeing frost this morning, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be as lucky the next couple days. Despite abundant March sunshine, highs Tuesday only reach the mid to upper 50s. It will be a bit breezy and certainly chilly.

Passing high clouds at times tonight. Mostly clear and cold with areas of frost developing and a light freeze expected in most spots toward morning. Lows early Wednesday dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Mostly sunny and cool Wednesday although highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Frosty spots again Thursday morning with widespread 30s returning. The air begins to really warm up during the afternoon; temperatures max out near or just above 70 degrees. It’ll still be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain and storms become likely at times Friday with around a 70-80% coverage anticipated, especially during the second half of the day thanks to another cold front. Strong storms can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low 70s one more day.

That cold front will bring our temperatures way down again for the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s both days. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday morning and 30s Sunday morning. Another round of frost appears quite possible Sunday and maybe even Monday morning. Needless to say it’ll feel rather cool as we say hello to the official start of spring.

