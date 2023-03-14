Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange man cited after parking tractor trailer on railroad tracks

A LaGrange man has been charged after his tractor trailer was hit by a train on railroad tracks...
A LaGrange man has been charged after his tractor trailer was hit by a train on railroad tracks - where he parked the trailer.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been cited after parking his tractor trailer on railroad tracks, resulting in a train hitting the vehicle.

On March 13, at approximately 5:37 AM, LaGrange officers responded to the 700 block of Douglas Street in reference to an accident with injuries. During their investigation into the incident, officers determined that while waiting to deliver goods to a nearby business, the driver of a tractor trailer had parked his vehicle on the railroad tracks.

While the tractor trailer remained on the tracks, a slow-moving train passed through the area and struck the trailer of the vehicle, causing extensive damage to the trailer, its contents, and to the train engine.

The driver complained of injuries and was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

He was cited for parking in prohibited spaces. Nobody on the train was injured as a result of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Latoya Zachery
LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198
Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

Latest News

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy
The Lanett Police Department is investigating after one man was found injured in a shooting in...
One man injured in shooting in Old Jackson Heights community in Lanett
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
A cold and brisk start to Tuesday! Despite the sun, highs only reach the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go