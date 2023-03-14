LaGrange man cited after parking tractor trailer on railroad tracks

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been cited after parking his tractor trailer on railroad tracks, resulting in a train hitting the vehicle.

On March 13, at approximately 5:37 AM, LaGrange officers responded to the 700 block of Douglas Street in reference to an accident with injuries. During their investigation into the incident, officers determined that while waiting to deliver goods to a nearby business, the driver of a tractor trailer had parked his vehicle on the railroad tracks.

While the tractor trailer remained on the tracks, a slow-moving train passed through the area and struck the trailer of the vehicle, causing extensive damage to the trailer, its contents, and to the train engine.

The driver complained of injuries and was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

He was cited for parking in prohibited spaces. Nobody on the train was injured as a result of the collision.

