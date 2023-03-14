Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School Board discusses potential uniforms from Eddy Middle

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students could soon wear uniforms at a local public school. The Muscogee County School Board discussed those potential changes at Eddy Middle School.

This comes after a survey showing the majority of parents and teachers agree with the policy.

During the work session, the principal of Eddy Middle, Kevin Aviles, presented his proposal.

He says it’s something he wants to do for the upcoming school year.

Last year, Aviles surveyed parents and teachers, finding that 85 percent wanted the school to implement uniforms.

The board also agreed with the principal’s proposal but hasn’t officially voted.

Additionally, the Muscogee County Board read a proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. They applauded the work of teachers and board members from School Board Appreciation Week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday death investigation
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
Man wanted for South Carolina robberies found in Muscogee County attic
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

Latest News

.
Columbus police warn residents about increase in mail theft
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
Columbus’ St. Anne-Pacelli parent speaks about recent video of student using racial slurs
Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges
Two Americus men arrested on multiple drug charges