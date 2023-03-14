Muscogee County School Board discusses potential uniforms from Eddy Middle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students could soon wear uniforms at a local public school. The Muscogee County School Board discussed those potential changes at Eddy Middle School.

This comes after a survey showing the majority of parents and teachers agree with the policy.

During the work session, the principal of Eddy Middle, Kevin Aviles, presented his proposal.

He says it’s something he wants to do for the upcoming school year.

Last year, Aviles surveyed parents and teachers, finding that 85 percent wanted the school to implement uniforms.

The board also agreed with the principal’s proposal but hasn’t officially voted.

Additionally, the Muscogee County Board read a proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. They applauded the work of teachers and board members from School Board Appreciation Week.

