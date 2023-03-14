One man injured in shooting in Old Jackson Heights community in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating after one man was found injured in a shooting in the Old Jackson Heights community.

On Monday, March 13, Lanett officers received a 911 call stating that a man had been shot in the Old Jackson Heights community. Officers located the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lanett Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center for further medical treatment.

The investigation revealed that three male suspects entered into the Old Jackson Heights community brandishing assault style weapons. They exchanged gunfire striking the victim and then fled the area.

This case remains under investigation, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-2146.

