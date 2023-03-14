Phenix City mayor to host unity in prayer breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is hosting a ‘Mayor’s Unity in Prayer’ breakfast.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, March 16, at Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Breakfast begins at 7 AM and the program will begin at 7:30 AM.

This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the citizen in the bi-city area,” according to the mayor.

This breakfast is presented by Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association.

