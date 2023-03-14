Phenix City mayor to host unity in prayer breakfast
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is hosting a ‘Mayor’s Unity in Prayer’ breakfast.
The event is set to take place on Thursday, March 16, at Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Breakfast begins at 7 AM and the program will begin at 7:30 AM.
This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the citizen in the bi-city area,” according to the mayor.
This breakfast is presented by Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.