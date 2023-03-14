Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City mayor to host unity in prayer breakfast

This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the...
This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the citizen in the bi-city area,” according to the mayor.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is hosting a ‘Mayor’s Unity in Prayer’ breakfast.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, March 16, at Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Breakfast begins at 7 AM and the program will begin at 7:30 AM.

This breakfast is to gather to pray for the “betterment of Phenix City and Columbus and the citizen in the bi-city area,” according to the mayor.

This breakfast is presented by Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Latoya Zachery
LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

Latest News

Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny
Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny
A LaGrange man has been charged after his tractor trailer was hit by a train on railroad tracks...
LaGrange man cited after parking tractor trailer on railroad tracks
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy
The Lanett Police Department is investigating after one man was found injured in a shooting in...
One man injured in shooting in Old Jackson Heights community in Lanett