Auburn authorities arrest Opelika natives for identity theft, possession of drugs

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Monday March 13, officers with the Auburn Police Department arrested Robert Lamar McDougald and Whitney Lynn Jerry, both of Opelika.

McDougald was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property fourth degree.

Jerry was charged with possession of a forged instrument third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests occurred after Auburn police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The traffic stop took place near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road on March 13. McDougald and Jerry were identified as the occupants of the vehicle.

During the stop, officers recovered evidence of identity theft, forgery and illegal narcotics, during a search of the vehicle.

McDougald’s bond is $37,000 and Jerry has a bond of $4,000.

Both Jerry and McDougald are at the Lee County Jail and is being held on bond.

