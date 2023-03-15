Business Break
Cold Start Thursday; Rain & Storms Return Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect another cold start early Thursday with many places seeing a frost, and others coming in below the freezing mark. We expect a big afternoon warm-up with highs back in the 70s. We will not start off Friday as chilly as clouds will be on the increase, and we expect rain and storms to return by Friday afternoon and into the first part of Friday night. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, so we’ll keep a close eye on things for you. A shot of colder air will move back in after the storms move out, dropping highs into the 50s for the weekend with lows again in the 30s. A frost or a freeze will be possible in some communities early Sunday and early Monday mornings, and highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s for early next week. The next chance of rain returns on Tuesday, and we’ll deal with another rain and storm chance by next Thursday into Friday. Temperatures toward the end of next week will start to climb back into the 70s.

