Family, Columbus police search for missing 11-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family and Columbus Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Jarrell Richardson was last seen on March 14 around 6:30 p.m. at his residence on Fulton Avenue in Columbus.

Richardson was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with ‘DKNY’ written in white letters.

Anyone with information on this child’s whereabouts should contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or call 911.

