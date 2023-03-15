Business Break
Family, Columbus police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Jarrell Richardson, 11
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family and Columbus Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Jarrell Richardson was last seen on March 14 around 6:30 p.m. at his residence on Fulton Avenue in Columbus.

Richardson was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with ‘DKNY’ written in white letters.

Anyone with information on this child’s whereabouts should contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or call 911.

Columbus police release surveillance photo of man trespassing, damaging property
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Latoya Zachery
LaGrange drug bust results in $461,000 worth of meth seized, woman arrested
Golden Donut to open second location this week
Columbus Trade Center to host cookies with the Easter Bunny
