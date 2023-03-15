Family, Columbus police search for missing 11-year-old boy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family and Columbus Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to authorities, Jarrell Richardson was last seen on March 14 around 6:30 p.m. at his residence on Fulton Avenue in Columbus.
Richardson was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with ‘DKNY’ written in white letters.
Anyone with information on this child’s whereabouts should contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or call 911.
