LaGrange Fire Department to host blood drive

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m at 115 Hill Street.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment visit Red Cross or call 1-800-red-cross.

Donors are encouraged to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions at Red Cross.

The public is invited to participate this event.

