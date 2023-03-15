LaGrange Fire Department to host blood drive
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.
The blood drive will be on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m at 115 Hill Street.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment visit Red Cross or call 1-800-red-cross.
Donors are encouraged to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions at Red Cross.
The public is invited to participate this event.
