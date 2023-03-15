Business Break
LaGrange Fire Department to host blood drive

The blood drive will be on Friday, March 17 and will last from 10a.m. until 3p.m, at 115 Hill Street, in LaGrange.(WLOX)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

The blood drive will be on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m at 115 Hill Street.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment visit Red Cross or call 1-800-red-cross.

Donors are encouraged to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions at Red Cross.

The public is invited to participate this event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

