Muscogee Co. Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Dept. arrest local fugitive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On March 14, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was conducting crime prevention operations in east Columbus.

During the operation, members observed DeAngelo Bolden standing in the yard of a residence. Bolden is a known fugitive and had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, with the Columbus Police Department.

Bolden was apprehended without incident and turned over to officers with the Columbus Police Department.

