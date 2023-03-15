Business Break
Muscogee County Prison to host job fair event

Muscogee County Prison hiring for jobs
Muscogee County Prison hiring for jobs(MGN)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Prison Public Safety is hosting a job fair.

This event will help fill over 12 vacant positions at the facility. This event will be Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Muscogee County Prison - located at 7175 Sacerdote Lane in Columbus.

Attendees should be prepared to interview on the spot, as well as bringing the following items:

• Obtain a 7-year driving record from DDS including all states licensed

• Bring a copy of your DD-214 if you were in the armed forces

• Bring your SAT/ACT or Accuplacer test scores

• Make a copies & bring your Driver’s License, SS Card & Birth Certificate

• Bring any record of a name change

Business casual attire is strongly encouraged. For more information, contact 706-329-5473.

