One more cold night with areas of frost
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick and short-lived warm up begins Thursday afternoon before departing again by the weekend. That will also spell out a rainy end to the workweek.
Sunny and freezing cold on this Wednesday morning aside from a few clouds during the morning hours near and south of Columbus. It will be a cool day, but a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs mostly in the 60 to 65 degree range.
Clear and cold Wednesday with areas of frost possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
A sunny start to Thursday and a moderating air mass will allow temperatures to warm up during the afternoon as skies become partly cloudy later in the day. Still dry. Highs between 70 and 74 degrees.
Another cold front moves through Friday night. Right before it arrives, we’ll see rain and even some thunderstorms becoming likely; rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening. The main threat of severe weather looks to stay to our south along the Gulf Coast, but we’ll keep an eye on that. Highs climb into the 70s for one more day.
Much cooler again for the weekend under a partly cloudy sky. Saturday morning starts off in the 40s for the most part; some are possible in our northern counties. Daytime highs will be in the 50s for the entirety of the weekend. 30s could be a little more common Sunday morning.
Frost is again a possibility early next week. We’ll watch a system trying to come up from the south that could give us rain. For now, we’re calling for a chilly day with scattered showers.
