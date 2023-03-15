Business Break
One more cold night with areas of frost

Tyler’s forecast
Freezing cold on this Wednesday morning followed by highs in the 60s with one more cold night on the way! A storm system offers a quick change late in the week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick and short-lived warm up begins Thursday afternoon before departing again by the weekend. That will also spell out a rainy end to the workweek.

Sunny and freezing cold on this Wednesday morning aside from a few clouds during the morning hours near and south of Columbus. It will be a cool day, but a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs mostly in the 60 to 65 degree range.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs between 60 and 65.
Lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs between 60 and 65.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold Wednesday with areas of frost possible toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Lows again in the 30s Thursday morning will bring back the potential for frosty spots.
Lows again in the 30s Thursday morning will bring back the potential for frosty spots.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A sunny start to Thursday and a moderating air mass will allow temperatures to warm up during the afternoon as skies become partly cloudy later in the day. Still dry. Highs between 70 and 74 degrees.

Rain and some thunderstorms become likely as Friday progresses.
Rain and some thunderstorms become likely as Friday progresses.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another cold front moves through Friday night. Right before it arrives, we’ll see rain and even some thunderstorms becoming likely; rain chances go up during the afternoon and evening. The main threat of severe weather looks to stay to our south along the Gulf Coast, but we’ll keep an eye on that. Highs climb into the 70s for one more day.

The main threat of severe weather Friday will be just to our south.
The main threat of severe weather Friday will be just to our south.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Much cooler again for the weekend under a partly cloudy sky. Saturday morning starts off in the 40s for the most part; some are possible in our northern counties. Daytime highs will be in the 50s for the entirety of the weekend. 30s could be a little more common Sunday morning.

Much cooler again for the weekend with lows returning to the 30s by Sunday morning.
Much cooler again for the weekend with lows returning to the 30s by Sunday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Frost is again a possibility early next week. We’ll watch a system trying to come up from the south that could give us rain. For now, we’re calling for a chilly day with scattered showers.

The first day of Spring is Monday, but it really won't feel like it for a majority of the next...
The first day of Spring is Monday, but it really won't feel like it for a majority of the next several days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

