One person injured in shooting near Summerville Rd. in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a shooting near Summerville Road in Phenix City.

The shooting occurred on March 14 at approximately 8:04 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and Summerville Road area.

According to Captain Darrell Lassiter, the victim was transported to Piedmont in Columbus. He says the victim went into surgery for their gunshot wounds. Injuries are non-life threatening.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

