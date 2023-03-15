One person injured in shooting near Summerville Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is injured after a shooting near Summerville Road in Phenix City.

The shooting occurred on March 14 at approximately 8:04 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and Summerville Road area.

According to Captain Darrell Lassiter, the victim was transported to Piedmont in Columbus. He says the victim went into surgery for their gunshot wounds. Injuries are non-life threatening.

