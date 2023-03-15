Business Break
Russell Co. Child Advocacy Center talks on 15th annual Father Daughter Dance

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our Dee Armstrong spoke with a hero - she is there to help families when a child has been abused.

But, the Russell County Child Advocacy Center can’t do it alone - they need help.

The good news is that they’ve come up with a way to make their fundraising fun, too!

Lynn Hammock with the Russell County Child Advocacy Center talks about the 15th annual Father Daughter Dance on March 25.

Full details below:

