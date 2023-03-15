Business Break
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested the alleged suspect in the March 9 hit and run that left a man dead.

On Thursday, March 9, between 3:30-4:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian fatality. 34-year-old Robert Carter was found on Macon Road at I-185. He had been struck by a vehicle.

Columbus police’s motor squad initiated the investigation and learned that this may not have been an accident.

It was later determined that this was an intentional act and investigators located the suspect vehicle and driver.

On March 14, Ashly Lewis was arrested for aggravated assault and murder in the death of Carter.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on March 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Corporal Adam Moyer at 706-225-4435 or amoyer@columbusga.org.

