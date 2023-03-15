UNCF to host 2023 Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Negro College Fund has helped students since 1944 by awarding over 7,000 college scholarships worth about $83-million.
One of their huge fundraisers is the Mayor’s Masked Ball, set for March 25 at 6:30 PM at the Columbus Trade Center.
Pat Eldridge, UNCF Columbus Campaign Chair, and Danita Lloyd Gibson, public relations co-chair spoke with us about the ball.
