UNCF to host 2023 Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Negro College Fund has helped students since 1944 by awarding over 7,000 college scholarships worth about $83-million.

One of their huge fundraisers is the Mayor’s Masked Ball, set for March 25 at 6:30 PM at the Columbus Trade Center.

Pat Eldridge, UNCF Columbus Campaign Chair, and Danita Lloyd Gibson, public relations co-chair spoke with us about the ball.

More information below.

