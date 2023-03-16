Ala. Governor proposing $200 million investment in Main Street Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is calling for a two-hundred million dollar investment in a statewide non-profit to help revitalize small cities and towns.

“Money it takes a lot of money to rebuild and preserve historical buildings,” said Main Street board member Dori Harmon.

Governor Kay Ivey proposed a 200 million dollar grant for Main Street Alabama to go toward revitalizing downtowns… Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing in more jobs, money, and restoring historic buildings to bring more attraction to the areas.

DeAnna Hand, Executive Director of Lafayette main street said having more money would mean putting it back into the businesses in Lafayette while also preserving and fixing up the downtown area.

“A lot of our buildings need updates and were hoping that that grant funding can help restore some of our old historic business and properties,” said Hand.

“If everybody had a theme in the area we all had an updated color, paint, roof and attraction when coming through town it’s oh it’s gorgeous look what they’ve done,” said Main Street board member Dori Harmon.

The Owner and Manager at Krave Korner said, as a small business, Main Street has given them the opportunity to receive more foot traffic and get to know community members on a first-name bases.

“Main Street, we met a lot of great people from near and far, so it’s been a plus… and it gave us a lot of exposure, and we’ve been here for over a year, and people didn’t know we were here in little small Lafayette,” said Manager Latetri Presley.

“They have really boosted us when we were down, and they said it’s going to be alright we are glad that you are here it just really made us feel good to know that main street is a part of Lafayette,” said Ruby Presley.

Dori Harmon, a board member of Lafayette Main Street, said having community events, new business brings the community together which she feels hasn’t happened in a long time.

“I’m looking forward for us to continue a long relationship that way,” said Harmon.

Lawmakers will have to approve the governor’s requested funding for the grant program.

Leaders at Main Street tell me the group plans to publish a budget next week to show how the funds would be used to benefit small businesses.

