Alabama school employee charged with multiple sexual misconduct crimes

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama school employee faces multiple sexual misconduct charges following a recent arrest.

According to court documents, Charles Edward Baker, Jr. is charged with school employee sexual contact and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

The documents accuse the 59-year-old of inappropriately touching a student, stating he felt an 11-year-old girl on her buttock.

Additionally, it says Baker intentionally and knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a student under 19 by rubbing her lower back and around her buttock.

He was given a $65,000 bond and is expected for a court hearing on April 19.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Several families left without homes following apartment fire in Columbus
Judge strikes down Alabama laws against panhandling
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”

Alabama school employee charged with multiple sexual misconduct crimes
Columbus police investigates pedestrian-involved wreck on JR Allen Pkwy
Columbus police investigates crash involving motorcycle on Lee Street
CrimeStoppers offers reward for suspect’s ID in deadly Phenix City drive-by shooting
