Alabama school employee charged with multiple sexual misconduct crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama school employee faces multiple sexual misconduct charges following a recent arrest.

According to court documents, Charles Edward Baker, Jr. is charged with school employee sexual contact and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

The documents accuse the 59-year-old of inappropriately touching a student, stating he felt an 11-year-old girl on her buttock.

Additionally, it says Baker intentionally and knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a student under 19 by rubbing her lower back and around her buttock.

He was given a $65,000 bond and is expected for a court hearing on April 19.

