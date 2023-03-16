Americus man arrested on over 100 bank fraud, identity theft charges
Mar. 16, 2023
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Americus man on over 100 bank fraud and identity theft charges.
24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill, known as Roscoe Hill, was arrested on March 14. Hill is charged with the following:
- 68 counts of bank fraud
- One count of fraud in connection with identification documents
- 42 counts of aggravated identity theft
- One count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail
Hill was turned over to the US Marshall Service.
