Americus man arrested on over 100 bank fraud, identity theft charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Americus man on over 100 bank fraud and identity theft charges.

24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill, known as Roscoe Hill, was arrested on March 14. Hill is charged with the following:

68 counts of bank fraud

One count of fraud in connection with identification documents

42 counts of aggravated identity theft

One count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail

Hill was turned over to the US Marshall Service.

