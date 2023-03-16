Business Break
Americus man arrested on over 100 bank fraud, identity theft charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Americus man on over 100 bank fraud and identity theft charges.

24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill, known as Roscoe Hill, was arrested on March 14. Hill is charged with the following:

  • 68 counts of bank fraud
  • One count of fraud in connection with identification documents
  • 42 counts of aggravated identity theft
  • One count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail

Hill was turned over to the US Marshall Service.

Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
A federal judge last week struck down Alabama laws against panhandling, ruling that the statues...
Jarrell Richardson, 11
Muscogee Co. coroner using U-Haul for transportation
WTVM’s Jason Dennis prepares for Dancing Stars of Columbus, how you can help
