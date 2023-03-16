Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Publix associates are going green for their 7th annual Publix Serves Week.

They are volunteering to help give a little TLC to Franklin Delano Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountian.

During the week-long community service initiative, more than 6,000 Publix associates across the seven-state operating area will volunteer with more than 222 state parks and other nonprofits focused on helping the environment.

Locally, a team of volunteers from ten Publix stores in the Columbus area spent the day cleaning, planting, painting, refurbishing and repairing the waterways, shelters and campus inside FDR State Park.

“Get out in the community and just do something for the community. They are there for us, so we just want to make sure we are there for them,” said store manager Chris Spurlock.

By the week’s end, the Publix associate will have spent over 3,600 hours helping our local communities.

