Brief warm up coming along with rain to end the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly and dry few days, temperatures warm up Thursday afternoon and Friday bringing us rising rain chances for the last day of the workweek.

Plenty of sun most of this Thursday. After a frosty cold start in the 30s, we’ll have a warmer afternoon as highs reach 70 to 74 degrees.

A 35-40° warm up is on the way between sunrise Thursday and late Thursday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Increasing clouds tonight, especially late. Milder with lows in the mid 50s, likely before sunrise Friday.

Rain chances increase throughout the day Friday with best coverage during the afternoon and evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mother Nature will be reminding you to wear green Friday for St. Patrick’s Day as she sports green on the radar! It will be cloudy in the morning with the chance of a few showers. Rain and storms become likely as we head through the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Coverage will be highest and most widespread between 2 and 8 PM ET it appears, starting a little sooner in our northwestern counties and lasting a little longer in our southeastern counties. Highs in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south.

While a strong storm can't be ruled out Friday afternoon or evening, the main risk of severe weather in the southeast will be along the Gulf Coast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Drying out and cooling off again for the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. Lows will be near 40 Saturday morning with widespread 30s anticipated Sunday morning; areas of frost are possible.

Drying out and cooling off again for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We say hello to the official start of spring Monday morning with the potential of a frosty cold start in the 30s. We should reach 60 or so during the afternoon. It remains to be seen if we’ll get rain around Tuesday of next week; perhaps it’ll be more likely later next week as temperatures really begin to warm up again.

We'll keep the chill around for the first couple days of spring before this time next week another nice warm up tries to show up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

