Brief warm up coming along with rain to end the workweek
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly and dry few days, temperatures warm up Thursday afternoon and Friday bringing us rising rain chances for the last day of the workweek.
Plenty of sun most of this Thursday. After a frosty cold start in the 30s, we’ll have a warmer afternoon as highs reach 70 to 74 degrees.
Increasing clouds tonight, especially late. Milder with lows in the mid 50s, likely before sunrise Friday.
Mother Nature will be reminding you to wear green Friday for St. Patrick’s Day as she sports green on the radar! It will be cloudy in the morning with the chance of a few showers. Rain and storms become likely as we head through the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Coverage will be highest and most widespread between 2 and 8 PM ET it appears, starting a little sooner in our northwestern counties and lasting a little longer in our southeastern counties. Highs in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south.
Drying out and cooling off again for the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. Lows will be near 40 Saturday morning with widespread 30s anticipated Sunday morning; areas of frost are possible.
We say hello to the official start of spring Monday morning with the potential of a frosty cold start in the 30s. We should reach 60 or so during the afternoon. It remains to be seen if we’ll get rain around Tuesday of next week; perhaps it’ll be more likely later next week as temperatures really begin to warm up again.
