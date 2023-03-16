Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man previously found guilty in a 2019 accidental shooting has been sentenced.

A Muscogee County judge sentenced 29-year-old Anthony Gates to 20 years in prison.

In October 2019, Trilisha Williams’s six-year-old son accidentally shot his mother while reportedly aiming at her boyfriend, Gates, during a fight between the couple.

Gates will serve 15 of those years behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.