Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man previously found guilty in a 2019 accidental shooting has been sentenced.

A Muscogee County judge sentenced 29-year-old Anthony Gates to 20 years in prison.

In October 2019, Trilisha Williams’s six-year-old son accidentally shot his mother while reportedly aiming at her boyfriend, Gates, during a fight between the couple.

Gates will serve 15 of those years behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”
A federal judge last week struck down Alabama laws against panhandling, ruling that the statues...
Judge strikes down Alabama laws against panhandling
Muscogee Co. Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Dept. arrest local fugitive
Muscogee Co. Sheriffs Office, Columbus Police Dept. arrest local fugitive

Latest News

Man charged with attempted murder following a shooting injuring one, Eufaula police say
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Chief Blackmon’s plans to fight crime in the city of Columbus
Chief Blackmon’s plans to fight crime in the city of Columbus
Chief Blackmon’s plans to fight crime in the city of Columbus
Chief Blackmon’s plans to fight crime in the city of Columbus