Columbus police investigates pedestrian-involved wreck on JR Allen Pkwy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic accident involving a pedestrian has left the victim hospitalized in critical condition.

According to the Columbus police, the wreck happened on JR Allen Parkway near the 2nd Avenue Exit.

The pedestrian was taken to a Columbus hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Officials are advising that drivers avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.