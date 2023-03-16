CrimeStoppers offers reward for suspect’s ID in deadly Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are stepping in to help Phenix City police find answers to a deadly drive-by shooting in February.

They’re offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to identifying a suspect.

22-year-old Dawqwon Mackey was shot on 6th Street around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.

He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Investigators say a silver Hyundai Sonata was seen in the area around the time of the tragedy.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s driver should contact the Phenix City Police Department or Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.