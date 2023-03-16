Business Break
Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell host 3rd annual golf tournament

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell hosted its 3rd Annual Golf Fore Girls Tournament.

Over 100 people hit the course earlier today.

This tournament benefits the after-school programs, summer program and the newest golf program offered by Girls Inc.

In that program, girls will be able to learn the do’s and don’ts of the game and its importance.

Girls will also get a chance to have their lessons from professional golf instructors, including what to wear on the green.

“Funds raised benefit exclusively our community daughters local initiatives program that support the community at large,” said Avianca Dowdell, communications specialist. “Such a great turnout at this event because that means we’re receiving large amounts of funding. We’re receiving great partnerships, and we’re enhancing and developing our community network.”

For more information on future events, click here.

