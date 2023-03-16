Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HOPE Center in Harris County to host annual Prom-A-Palooza

By Rico Mitchell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Prom season is just around the corner, and the Harris County School District wants to help you out.

The HOPE Center is hosting its 3rd Annual Prom-A-Palooza Shopping Day on March 18th.

Young ladies can shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and young men will follow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The HOPE Center is also now accepting reservations to shop for free spring clothes from specific groups of resident families, including grandparents and foster care families.

Each shopping event requires a reservation that you can make by calling

“This is an opportunity because sometimes parents just don’t have to provide those needs for the children, so what we do is we provide personal opportunities and personal shopping experiences for families. We take those stressors off them, and them when you begin to take the barriers and stressors off families, that’s when you’ll see they feel validated.”

Below are the designated times for those shopping days:

March 14-15: Grandparent shopping day

March 16-17: Foster family shopping day

March 18: Prom shopping day | Ladies - 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. & Men - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Crews on scene of apartment fire on Armour Rd. in Columbus
Several families left without homes following apartment fire in Columbus
A federal judge last week struck down Alabama laws against panhandling, ruling that the statues...
Judge strikes down Alabama laws against panhandling
Charity Lawson announced as next season's "The Bachelorette"
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”

Latest News

Columbus police investigates crash involving motorcycle on Lee Street
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Lanett Police Department welcomes new chief
Lanett Police Department welcomes new chief
Ala. Governor proposing $200 million investment in Main Street Alabama