HOPE Center in Harris County to host annual Prom-A-Palooza

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Prom season is just around the corner, and the Harris County School District wants to help you out.

The HOPE Center is hosting its 3rd Annual Prom-A-Palooza Shopping Day on March 18th.

Young ladies can shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and young men will follow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The HOPE Center is also now accepting reservations to shop for free spring clothes from specific groups of resident families, including grandparents and foster care families.

Each shopping event requires a reservation

“This is an opportunity because sometimes parents just don’t have to provide those needs for the children, so what we do is we provide personal opportunities and personal shopping experiences for families. We take those stressors off them, and them when you begin to take the barriers and stressors off families, that’s when you’ll see they feel validated.”

Below are the designated times for those shopping days:

March 14-15: Grandparent shopping day

March 16-17: Foster family shopping day

March 18: Prom shopping day | Ladies - 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. & Men - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

